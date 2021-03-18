Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.17 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Monday, March 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $5.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.15.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.67.

Shares of PBH opened at C$117.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$101.14. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$118.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

