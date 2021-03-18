Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,498. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.