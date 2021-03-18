PQ Group’s (PQG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

PQG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.79.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Shares of PQG stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.