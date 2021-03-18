Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

PBPB stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60. Insiders have sold a total of 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $78,108 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Potbelly by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

