Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Insider Ian Cockerill Buys 1,500 Shares

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) insider Ian Cockerill purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, for a total transaction of £22,710 ($29,670.76).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,505.50 ($19.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,541.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,688.28. Polymetal International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,934.83 ($25.28).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

