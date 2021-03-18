POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in February

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 11th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

POETF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 194,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,093. POET Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $352.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

