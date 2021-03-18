Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 118,936,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,358,266. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 966,881 shares of company stock worth $52,087,130. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 639,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 304,830 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

