Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $881.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $881.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.30 million. Plexus posted sales of $767.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

PLXS traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.18. 7,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,145. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,218,709.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,824 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 58.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Plexus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

