Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.75

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 3113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Several research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $573.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.63 million.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

