PlayFuel Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00049834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.65 or 0.00618226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00068426 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00024504 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033444 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.