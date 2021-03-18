Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 833,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,714,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

