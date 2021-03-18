Plair Tops 1-Day Volume of $120,727.00 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plair has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $120,727.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00631305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00024866 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034033 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

