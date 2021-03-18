Piper Sandler Weighs in on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 2,694,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 1,668,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 167,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092,898 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 906,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

