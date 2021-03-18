Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $168.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources traded as high as $167.00 and last traded at $167.00, with a volume of 5666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.03.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,838 shares of company stock worth $7,963,293 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

