Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $140.36 and last traded at $149.46. 27,298,107 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 7,881,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.34. The company has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

