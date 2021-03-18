Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.82. 12,098,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,301. The company has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of -155.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average of $135.34. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

