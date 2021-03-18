Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.16), with a volume of 890342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £483.54 million and a PE ratio of 42.05.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.70. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is presently 1.43%.

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.