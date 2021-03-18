Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Purchased by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Photronics comprises approximately 4.3% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Photronics worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 464,017 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Photronics by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 294,084 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 903,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 251,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Photronics by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 226,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,977. The company has a market capitalization of $782.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $131,365.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,241.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $813,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

