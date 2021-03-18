Phoneum Trading Up 36.2% Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $307,590.92 and approximately $7,326.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,054,508,449 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

Phoneum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

