Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

