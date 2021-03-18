Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.47.

PSX stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 929,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

