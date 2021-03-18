PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.83

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 1385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Insiders have sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 130,015 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after buying an additional 416,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

