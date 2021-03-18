PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.83

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 1385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.
In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Insiders have sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 130,015 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after buying an additional 416,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
