Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,307,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 185,360 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $158,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Pfizer by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,581,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,039,000 after buying an additional 930,110 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 255,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.89. 294,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,275,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $200.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

