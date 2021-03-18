Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 167,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,275,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

