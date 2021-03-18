Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Petrofac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC lowered Petrofac from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Investec lowered Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $470.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

