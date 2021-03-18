PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Sells $567,493.75 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 15,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $567,493.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,123 shares in the company, valued at $620,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Michael Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Michael Herrman sold 16,119 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $584,313.75.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

