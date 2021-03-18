Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 1,070 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.54. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,543 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

