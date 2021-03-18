Personal Capital Advisors Corp Invests $222,000 in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of FLGE stock opened at $558.71 on Thursday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $608.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $564.96 and a 200 day moving average of $509.74.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.