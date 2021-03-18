Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.23, but opened at C$0.22. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

