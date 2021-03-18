PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,097 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $119,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.68. The stock had a trading volume of 240,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,178. The company has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

