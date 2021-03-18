PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Shares of PEP opened at $132.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.