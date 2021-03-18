People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) PT Raised to $20.50

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.75 to $20.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. 41,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,815. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

