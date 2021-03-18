Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,195 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $218,360.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,556.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,214 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $289.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

