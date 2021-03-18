Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,905 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in PepsiCo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in PepsiCo by 19,898.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081,868 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 885,011 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $132.81 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.27. The stock has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

