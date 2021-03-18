Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

