Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 661,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 244.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE FRA opened at $12.99 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.