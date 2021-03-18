Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $12.12 Million Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,650 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

NYSE:ISD opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

