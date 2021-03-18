Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,787 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 130,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 240,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 51,172 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,288 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 90,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period.

NYSE:EFR opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

