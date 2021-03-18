Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $15.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

