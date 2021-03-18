Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Position Lessened by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,394,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,565 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming makes up 2.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 7.34% of Penn National Gaming worth $984,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,106,682 shares of company stock valued at $385,097,982. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN traded down $7.96 on Thursday, hitting $116.57. 86,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

