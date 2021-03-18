Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Sells $10,059,239.40 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PENN opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

