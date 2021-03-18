Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Sells $10,059,239.40 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PENN opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
