Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 540,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,689,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 113,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,165,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

