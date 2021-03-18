PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,817 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $129,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $251.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.43 and a 200-day moving average of $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $294.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.