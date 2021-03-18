Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.47. 2,355,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,655,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.