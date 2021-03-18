Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on April 30th

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
Patterson Companies has raised its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
PDCO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,065. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
