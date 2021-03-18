Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on April 30th

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Patterson Companies has raised its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PDCO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,065. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

