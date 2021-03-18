Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $331.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Parker-Hannifin is poised to benefit from improving product demand, its unique Win Strategy and cost-control measures. Also, synergistic gains from acquired assets are expected to strengthen its performance. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 0.7-2.7% versus a 2-5% decline mentioned earlier. Also, adjusted earnings are expected to be $13.65-$14.15 per share, up from the previously stated $11.70-$12.30. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for fiscal 2021 and 2022. However, the company anticipates sales from the Aerospace Systems business for fiscal 2021 to decline 12.3-14.3% year over year. Also, realignment expenses are predicted to hurt earnings in the year. In the past three months, Parker-Hannifin’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $314.67 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $794,592,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

