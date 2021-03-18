Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Down 26.1% in February

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 2,541,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,759. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

