Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $379.26 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $380.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

