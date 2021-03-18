Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 285.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 710,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,847,000 after purchasing an additional 526,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 162.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

