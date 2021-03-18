Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Carvana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $286.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.20. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $13,296,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 782,981 shares of company stock worth $219,589,341. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

